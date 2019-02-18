SPORTS

VYPE Softball rankings powered by Barcelona Sports: Week 1

EMBED </>More Videos

Some familiar squads are at the top of the list after their first week back on the diamond.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The first softball rankings of the 2019 season are here from VYPE powered by Barcelona Sports.

There should be no surprise on who starts at the top for Class 6A as the defending state champions bring back a lot of weapons. Mikayla Garza and Katie Cimusz were fun to watch in their stellar freshman campaigns at Atascocita. Now time to see what they do as an encore.

Behind them, The Woodlands is loaded again and watch out for Klein Collins. This team was on the verge of reaching the state tournament last season. They move into the same district as The Woodlands, which will make for some fun softball in 2019.

For a full list of rankings, visit our partners at VYPE Houston.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportshigh school sportsVypesports flashHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
James Harden: Rockets needed consistent scoring reflected in streak
Yates HS Lions advance in basketball playoffs after huge win
2019 franchise tag candidates and predictions for all 32 NFL teams
10 STARS: Santa Fe HS softball honors tragedy victims
More Sports
Top Stories
Family remembers man killed by HPD officer 22 years later
Woman recalls 'no-knock' raid led by HPD officer under fire
Officials and community members discuss 'no-knock' warrants
Socialite apologizes after photo shoot confrontation goes viral
Vegan bride uninvites meat-eating guests from wedding
Yates HS Lions advance in basketball playoffs after huge win
Rain chances for World's Championship BBQ Contest
Angry dad slaps stepdaughter's 12-year-old bully: police
Show More
FM 787 needs replacement after Hurricane Harvey, TxDOT says
Quinceañera Expo looking for models to hit the runway
Clouds will return overnight ahead of rainy Tuesday morning
10 STARS: Santa Fe HS softball honors tragedy victims
2-year-old dropped off at Houston Fire Station by stranger
More News