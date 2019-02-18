VYPE Softball rankings powered by Barcelona Sports: Week 1

The first softball rankings of the 2019 season are here from VYPE powered by Barcelona Sports.There should be no surprise on who starts at the top for Class 6A as the defending state champions bring back a lot of weapons. Mikayla Garza and Katie Cimusz were fun to watch in their stellar freshman campaigns at Atascocita. Now time to see what they do as an encore.Behind them, The Woodlands is loaded again and watch out for Klein Collins. This team was on the verge of reaching the state tournament last season. They move into the same district as The Woodlands, which will make for some fun softball in 2019.