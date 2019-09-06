HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- What an impressive incoming class of juniors in the city of Houston.
Recent Texas A&M-commit Shadrach Banks headlines this group and for good reason. The incoming junior is built like a college and even pro receiver. Banks went off during the playoffs last year and became a coverage nightmare for teams. At the same time he became the go-to target for Dematrius Davis.
Tunmise Adeleye is one of the highest ranked defensive tackles in the country and for good reason. He will be a force to be reckoned with.
VYPE releases list of top football players in class of 2021
