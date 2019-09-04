Sports

VYPE releases its 2019 All-VYPE Public School Football Team

HOUSTON, Texas -- Every season before things kick off, VYPE releases its annual All-VYPE Preseason Team.

This season, VYPE Chief Content Officer Matt Malatesta and Managing Editor Joshua Koch combined to create the All-VYPE First and Second Teams for offense and defense.

These teams are full of college commits and players that have some of the biggest programs in the country vying for their services.

Check out our partners at VYPE to see who was named to the roster.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonvypehigh school football
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kemah Boardwalk employee missing after rescue attempt
Yahoo could pay you $25,000 as part of breach settlement
Disney donates $1 million to Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas
Astros dropping new limited edition Bun B-designed caps
Chanel Miller goes public as Brock Turner's sex assault victim
Upgraded murder charges in case of baby who had 96 fractures
Hollywood Hills man arrested in connection to Mac Miller's death
Show More
Man accused of using online dating to scam $2M from victims
Woman accused of human trafficking, baby found in bag
Police searching for suspects who allegedly robbed 2 gas stations
This may be the most Texan homecoming proposal ever!
Tropical Storm Fernand will make landfall today in Mexico
More TOP STORIES News