2019 VYPE Houston football preview cover released on ABC13

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's here! We have a look at the brand new cover for VYPE's Houston football preview.ABC13 revealed the cover of the magazine during a newscast Tuesday evening.Vernon Broughton (Cy Ridge, Defensive Tackle), Zach Evans (North Shore, Running Back), Devon Achane (Fort Bend Marshall, All Purpose Back), Chad Lindberg (Clear Creek, Offensive Tackle) and Alec Bryant (Shadow Creek, Defensive End) don the cover of the popular magazine. It's one of the greatest collections of talent in the country.Three of the players on the cover committed to Power 5 schools in July. Broughton will join the Texas Longhorns, Alec Bryant will join the LSU Tigers and Chad Lindberg will join the Georgia Bulldogs.Achane and Evans have not made a decision yet, but have multiple offers from Power 5 schools.