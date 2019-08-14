Sports

2019 VYPE Houston football preview cover released on ABC13

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's here! We have a look at the brand new cover for VYPE's Houston football preview.

ABC13 revealed the cover of the magazine during a newscast Tuesday evening.

Vernon Broughton (Cy Ridge, Defensive Tackle), Zach Evans (North Shore, Running Back), Devon Achane (Fort Bend Marshall, All Purpose Back), Chad Lindberg (Clear Creek, Offensive Tackle) and Alec Bryant (Shadow Creek, Defensive End) don the cover of the popular magazine. It's one of the greatest collections of talent in the country.



Three of the players on the cover committed to Power 5 schools in July. Broughton will join the Texas Longhorns, Alec Bryant will join the LSU Tigers and Chad Lindberg will join the Georgia Bulldogs.

Achane and Evans have not made a decision yet, but have multiple offers from Power 5 schools.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonvypehigh school football
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd person wanted after shooting scare at Memorial City Mall
Stocks fall sharply after bond market warns of recession
Teen accused of United jet threat attends Atascocita HS
Thieves steal dozens of sneakers from new store in SW Houston
The cuteness you need today: Meet Lance McCullers' dogs
'A must have': Nearly a fifth of HFD trucks have broken A/C
Fight over puppies ends with man shot in the face
Show More
Katy ISD kicks off year with opening of 2 new schools
Naked woman bit officer during arrest near downtown Houston: HPD
Statue of Liberty inscription is about Europeans, Trump official said
Triple digit heat may have caused mulch fire in NE Houston
Woman with one leg wanted in teen's abduction: police
More TOP STORIES News