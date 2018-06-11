SPORTS

Vote early and vote often for your Houston Astros

Remember in years past when the fans of Kansas City and Chicago would stuff the All-Star ballot box for their World Series-winning players. Well, now it's your turn.

All-Star voting has begun and there are plenty of worthy Astros to vote for, and some not-so-worthy players that you are still going to vote for.

Let's take a look at the big three: Jose Altuve, George Springer, and Carlos Correa. Altuve is leading the league in hits. Springer has 14 HRs with 40 RBI and Correa is having another strong year with 10 HRs and 39 RBI.

On the fence: Alex Bregman and Brian McCann. Bregman hasn't racked up some of the stats other third basemen have, but he has ripped 20 doubles, plus he called Trevor Bauer "Tyler" when he accused the Astros of cheating. That's worth a vote right there.

Catcher Brian McCann has missed some games on the disabled list, so his stats don't match up with some of the other catchers, but he is one of the best, if not the best catcher in baseball.

Others to vote for: Josh Reddick and Yuli Gurriel both missed time for injuries and haven't put up big numbers yet, but if you want to be a homer, go ahead and vote for them.

