Sports

VIDEO: Incredible 360 perspective of surfer wiping out off coast of Mexico

EMBED <>More Videos

This may be one of the most incredible and unique perspectives of a wipeout ever captured.

MEXICO -- This may be one of the most incredible and unique perspectives of a wipeout ever captured.

Pro surfer Mikala Jones from Oahu captured his epic wipeout on a 360 GoPro while surfing off the coast of Mexico in January.

The video pauses mid-wipeout so that you can really get a look around the barrel to observe how intense the inside of a wave can be in a situation like this.

The footage went viral after his friend, Robbie Crawford, posted the video online.

Crawford says it was shot as part of a VR project they're working on together.

"I was amazed when I saw the re-frame edit of my wipeout," Jones said. "Robbie did a great job of picking where to look in the clip. I have never seen anything like it. It was a pretty heavy wave and when I threw the camera I was in survival mode not really thinking about the shot. I was pretty lucky not to lose the camera and all the clips. I'm glad everything worked out."

Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsmexicosurfingviral videobuzzworthyus world360 videoviralcaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man killed in crash after possible tire blowout on North Fwy
Teen missing after stepdad shot to death at home in NE Harris Co.
Deputies: Woman kills self on I-45 by walking onto freeway
Houston Weather: Cold start to the work week
Missing sisters reunited with family after days in the woods
Suspected drunk driver faces new charge after woman dies
Should your pet try CBD? What you need to know
Show More
Local 'American Idol' singers punch golden tickets to next round
Kia, Hyundai recall vehicles due to possible engine fires
'My heart sank:' Friend remembers teen killed in hit-and-run
Theodore the dog looking healthy, but still recovering
Snooze: An AM Eatery coming to The Woodlands
More TOP STORIES News