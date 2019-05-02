Sports

VIDEO: Dodger fan loses fries, pizza trying to catch 2 foul balls

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Dodger fan lost his french fries and pizza while trying to catch two different foul balls. He lost both meals, but gained one great souvenir.

First, the fan lost his container of fries as he chased down a foul ball in San Francisco on Wednesday. He ended up getting the ball, and he held it up proudly for all to see.

Then later on, the fan had a chance at another foul ball, which was hit in his direction. This time, the fan falls backward, losing his pizza in the process. He didn't get the ball that time.

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the San Francisco Giants, 1-2.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan francisco giantsbaseballfoodpizzalos angeles dodgerscalifornia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News