HOUSTON ASTROS

Thank you: Veteran surprised with free car at Astros game

EMBED </>More Videos

Veteran throws first pitch at Astros game and gets something more (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Astros hosted 500 veterans for the Houston Area Chevy Dealers' Military Appreciation Night on Friday, as they began their series against the Texas Rangers.

One veteran in particular had a special moment. Retired SSgt. Garth Roe threw out the first pitch, and a little more was added.

Along with throwing out the first pitch, Roe was surprised with a Chevrolet Cruze free of charge. He was also honored as a Chevrolet Everyday Hero.
"This presentation and event is about honoring one of our local heroes who has sacrificed so much to provide us our freedom. It takes great partners like the GallantFew, the Houston Astros and our local Chevy dealerships to help take care of our brave heroes, tell their stories and promote the Foundation so they can continue to help veterans in need," said Craig Deserf, president of the Houston Area Chevy Dealers.

Roe joined the United States Marine Corps in 2005 and served deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan. He suffered injuries during his time in Afghanistan.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportschevroletHouston AstrosHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON ASTROS
Astros rely on depth against Rangers
Twins send reliever Ryan Pressly to Astros for prospects
Chirinos hits 2-run homer as Rangers beat Astros 11-2
Houston Astros add reliever Ryan Pressley in trade with Twins
More Houston Astros
SPORTS
Astros rely on depth against Rangers
Twins send reliever Ryan Pressly to Astros for prospects
Chirinos hits 2-run homer as Rangers beat Astros 11-2
Houston Astros add reliever Ryan Pressley in trade with Twins
More Sports
Top Stories
Exploding lava bomb burns Houston woman on Hawaiian tour
Mother of 2 beaten over shopping cart in Walmart parking lot
Galveston businesses cash in on blue water boom
Houston Astros add reliever Ryan Pressley in trade with Twins
Houston's Texas-shaped lazy river now open to the public
Atascocita fatal crash suspect visited victims' memorial site
Largest cricket complex in America coming to Houston
Credit card skimmers discovered at gas stations in Harris Co.
Show More
Woman claims SW Houston groomer lost her dog
Sketch released of suspect in Houston taco truck sex assaults
Clint Capela staying with Rockets on reported $90M extension
Opening date delayed again for Grand Texas Theme Parks
Study shows dogs can read human emotions
More News