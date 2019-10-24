Verlander done 2 batters into seventh inning

The right-hander departed Game 2 with the Astros down 3-2 to the Nationals, who are looking to take a 2-0 series lead.
Manager AJ Hinch made the pitching change after Kurt Suzuki opened the seventh with a tiebreaking homer and Verlander then walked No. 9 hitter Victor Robles.
Verlander entered the game 0-4 with a 5.67 ERA in his first five World Series starts, with Houston and Detroit.
Verlander has become the first pitcher with 200 career strikeouts in the postseason.
After Trea Turner had a leadoff single in the Washington fifth, Adam Eaton grounded into a double play. Shortstop Carlos Correa fielded the hard grounder right near second, stepped on the bag and threw to first.
Verlander has thrown 56 of his 83 pitches for strikes. His five strikeouts have pushed his postseason career total to an MLB-record 201, and he has walked two.
Washington starter Stephen Strasburg has six strikeouts without a walk. He has allowed only three more hits since Houston had three consecutive one-out hits in the first. He has thrown 56 of 86 pitches for strikes.
Verlander and Strasburg both settled in nicely through four innings. They haven't given up a lot since each gave up two runs in the first.
Aiming for his first World Series win, Verlander at least ensured his place on future blooper reels. Rushing to field Ryan Zimmerman's tapper toward the third base side, he slipped - he tried to make a throw, but it hit his left leg and harmlessly bounced away, giving Zimmerman an infield single.
The veteran pros each smiled. Even in a tense matchup, it's still a kid's game.
Houston threatened in the third inning, putting runners at the corners. Shortstop Turner bobbled and then bounced his throw to first for an error on José Altuve's two-out grounder and Michael Brantley singled to right.
Alex Bregman grounded to shortstop on the next play for a forceout.
Strasburg gave up four hits in the first three innings, striking out four and walking none. He threw 58 pitches.
Verlander was at 51 pitches through three innings. He allowed four hits and one walk with four strikeouts.
Washington's Juan Soto, playing his last game as a 20-year-old, doubled with two outs in the third for the Nationals' fourth hit. Soto was stranded when Howie Kendrick popped out, dropping the Nationals to 1 for 5 with runners in scoring position.
ASTROS GAME 2 LINEUP AND BATTING ORDER:
- George Springer, centerfield
- Jose Altuve, second base
- Michael Brantley, left field
- Alex Bregman, third base
- Yuli Gurriel, first base
- Yordan Alvarez, designated hitter
- Carlos Correa, shortstop
- Robinson Chirinos, catcher
- Josh Reddick, right field
