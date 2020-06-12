UT legend Vince Young remembers Mack Brown letting him lead

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In this week's episode of Q'D UP, the Harris County - Houston Sports Authority features Madison High School and UT legend Vince Young, who sat down for a one-on-one interview and explained how former coach Mack Brown's decision to let him lead the Longhorns as a quarterback still resonates in football today."For Coach Brown to take a chance on me and have the opportunity to change the game not just for me but a lot of younger African American quarterbacks coming up in the game, just to hear [Texans quarterback] Deshaun Watson and those quarterbacks mention my name, the whole goal was to open up doors for everyone."