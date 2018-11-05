CULTUREMAP

Longhorns head coach Tom Herman's old Bellaire home up for sale

EMBED </>More Videos

Step inside Tom Herman's old Bellaire home which is currently on the market.

BELLAIRE, Texas --
Tom Herman let Houston down. Tom Herman's biggest letdown is his defense. Tom Herman beat Oklahoma - let him live. Just a few talking points for a new owner to draw up when hosting watch parties at the University of Texas football coach's former home, which is now for sale in a tiny Bellaire neighborhood.

Herman's former dwelling on 5221 Pine Stree is nestled in Bellaire's sought-after Braeburn Country Club Estates. The white brick, traditional 2004 Bellaire Showcase home, offered by John Daugherty, Realtors for $2.045 million, was remodeled in 2016 after Herman sold it and sits on an 18,900-square-foot lot.

BEFORE AND AFTER: Check out Tom Herman's Bellaire home before the new owners remodeled it
EMBED More News Videos

Former UH football coach Tom Herman's home was put up for sale in April.


Herman purchased the home in 2015, updated it, and sold it in June 2017; it was barely on the market for a month. The next owners repainted the exterior (from red brick), interior, and added extra amenities. The home has only been on the market since mid-October.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsuniversity of texasuniversity of houstonhousing marketreal estateculturemapBellaire
CULTUREMAP
Texans quietly roll into first place, but will it last?
Burger Joint offers free milkshakes for every Astros homerun
Smith & Wollensky Steakhouse closing after 15 years
NEW LINEUP: Rooftop theater adds more movies to lineup
More culturemap
SPORTS
Jeff Bzdelik returning to Rockets as defensive coordinator
SPONSORED: The 2019 Chevron Houston Marathon
EVERYONE WINS: JJ Watt signs memorabilia for fans in uniform
Texans survive in Denver, 19-17, for 6th straight win
More Sports
Top Stories
Texas newlyweds die in helicopter crash just after wedding
Deadly wreck investigation creates rush hour gridlock
Man charged after girlfriend's body found in his car
Deliberations continue in deadly Denny's fight re-trial
Coroner: Mac Miller died of mix of drugs and alcohol
Amber Alert: 13-year-old NC girl snatched from her front yard
Parkland shooting survivors vote for the first time
Girls, 14 and 15, fatally shot by stepdad in Katy: Sheriff
Show More
Man shot and killed in apparent robbery in NE Harris County
Man stabs ex-girlfriend, other man to death in Tomball: HCSO
Gunman in yoga studio shooting recorded misogynistic videos
Your voice. Your vote: Your guide to Election Day
Spice Girls announce reunion tour for 2019
More News