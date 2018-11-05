BELLAIRE, Texas --Tom Herman let Houston down. Tom Herman's biggest letdown is his defense. Tom Herman beat Oklahoma - let him live. Just a few talking points for a new owner to draw up when hosting watch parties at the University of Texas football coach's former home, which is now for sale in a tiny Bellaire neighborhood.
Herman's former dwelling on 5221 Pine Stree is nestled in Bellaire's sought-after Braeburn Country Club Estates. The white brick, traditional 2004 Bellaire Showcase home, offered by John Daugherty, Realtors for $2.045 million, was remodeled in 2016 after Herman sold it and sits on an 18,900-square-foot lot.
Herman purchased the home in 2015, updated it, and sold it in June 2017; it was barely on the market for a month. The next owners repainted the exterior (from red brick), interior, and added extra amenities. The home has only been on the market since mid-October.
