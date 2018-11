EMBED >More News Videos Former UH football coach Tom Herman's home was put up for sale in April.

Tom Herman let Houston down. Tom Herman's biggest letdown is his defense. Tom Herman beat Oklahoma - let him live. Just a few talking points for a new owner to draw up when hosting watch parties at the University of Texas football coach's former home, which is now for sale in a tiny Bellaire neighborhood.Herman's former dwelling on 5221 Pine Stree is nestled in Bellaire's sought-after Braeburn Country Club Estates. The white brick, traditional 2004 Bellaire Showcase home, offered by John Daugherty, Realtors for $2.045 million, was remodeled in 2016 after Herman sold it and sits on an 18,900-square-foot lot.Check out Tom Herman's Bellaire home before the new owners remodeled itHerman purchased the home in 2015, updated it, and sold it in June 2017; it was barely on the market for a month. The next owners repainted the exterior (from red brick), interior, and added extra amenities. The home has only been on the market since mid-October.