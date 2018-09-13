The fastest man on Earth put his speed to the test in zero-gravity.And as it turns out, he's pretty quick in space too.Usain Bolt raced astronauts in an Airbus Zero-G plane above France as part of a sponsorship event for G.H. Mumm champagne.Before the race, Bolt shared a drink with French astronaut Jean-Francois Clervoy and designer Octave de Gaulle.But even with the drink and lack of gravity, none of it slowed Bolt down one bit as he easily beat his competitors.Bolt called the race mind-blowing and fun.As for the astronauts, they went home with a bottle of bubbly they can open in space.