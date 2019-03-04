Sports

U.S. Women's National Soccer Team honors iconic women in SheBelieves Cup

Game on!

The U.S. Women's National Soccer team paid a special tribute to iconic and inspirational women during their match against England in the 'SheBelieves Cup.'

Each one of the U.S. players wore the names of the women who inspired them on the back of their jerseys.

Some of the names included Jennifer Lawrence and Malala Yousafza.

'SheBelieves' is a movement that originated in 2015.

The goal behind it is to inspire young women to chase their dreams.

Some of the other iconic names included, Mother Teresa, tennis star Serena Williams, singer Carrie Underwood, author J.K. Rowling, Maya Angelou, and the late Sally Ride.
