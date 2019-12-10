Sports

US Women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe named Sports Illustrated's 'Sportsperson of the Year'

U.S. national team star Megan Rapinoe has been named Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated.

Rapinoe, FIFA Player of the Year and a two-time World Cup winner, including this year's tournament in France, was selected for dominating "the world's game, on the world's stage, under attack by a world leader."

SEE ALSO | 7 of this year's World Cup champions have ties to North Carolina

The magazine says Rapinoe is just the fourth woman in the award's 66-year history to win the honor unaccompanied, calling it "a remarkable athletic achievement and a reflection of entrenched gender biases."

Her pose, arms outstretched, chin up, head tilted back slightly after scoring the World Cup-winning goal against the Netherlands, represents one of the signature sports images of 2019.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sports
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cold front brings rain, drops temps 35 degrees Tuesday
Man accused of kidnapping teen to sell her into sex trafficking
Slain HPD sergeant's vest may have been penetrated: chief
Video captures moments leading to HPD sergeant's death
Houston's busiest street to be repaved
'We must act;' Democrats unveil Trump impeachment charges
Aventura to play show in Houston on first U.S. tour in 10 years
Show More
ABC13's Morning News
Grandmother's Christmas decorations stolen for 3rd time
HPD Chief Acevedo slams Sens. Cornyn and Cruz in wake of death
1 killed when Houston-bound plane crashes in Victoria: Report
Funeral plans finalized for Sgt. Christopher Brewster
More TOP STORIES News