University to offer course on Green Bay Packers history

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (KTRK) --The Green Bay Packers are headed to the classroom. Sort of.
Students at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay now have the opportunity to enroll in a class dedicated to the history of the Packers as they head into their 100th season.
Seventy students will be enrolled in the class that will begin their teaching in 1919 and into the Lombardi Era, WBAY-TV reports.
"Everybody, you know, knows the more recent history with Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. We want them to learn about, like, some of the early history and perhaps discover some hidden gems," said Brent Hensel, curator of the Packers.
Students will probably be a little more motivated to enter the classroom this semester.