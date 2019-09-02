university of houston

University of Houston falls to Oklahoma Sooners 49-31 in season debut

By
NORMAN, Oklahoma (KTRK) -- The University of Houston started off their season on the road with a huge test, taking on the #4 Oklahoma Sooners.

The Coogs ended the first half of the game 21-10 and fought hard to make a comeback during the second half, but fell 49-31.

UH finished last season 8-5 and lost to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Oklahoma won its fourth consecutive Big 12 Championship last season, and finished with a record of 12-2.

The Sooners lost to Georgia in the opening round of the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma got on the board first Sunday, with a quick opening drive after halting the Cougars' offense.

Jalen Hurts found Jeremiah Hall for the 14-yard TD, capping off a 3-play, 61-yard drive.

The Cougars were only able to rack up 21 yards in the opening quarter, and all of them were rushing yards. They were only able to get one 1st down compared to 13 for Oklahoma.

Oklahoma took a 14-0 lead in the opening minute of the 4th quarter with a rush TD from Hurts, who got some help from his offensive line as they pushed him into the end zone.

A 45-yard TD connection between Hurts and CeeDee Lamb gave the Sooners a 21-0 lead over the Cougars midway through the second quarter.

UH finally got on the board when Deriq King and Kyle Porter connected on a 23-yard TD. It capped off a six-play, 81-yard drive.

That TD drive was the first time in the first half the Cougars were able to get any offensive rhythm.

RELATED: Holgorsen making UH debut vs. team he has yet to beat in 7 tries: OU
EMBED More News Videos

UH Cougars head football coach Dana Holgorsen is set to debut with the school in a prime-time matchup against Oklahoma, a team he has yet to beat dating back to his time in West Virginia.



He, along with Oklahoma head coach, Lincoln Riley, are two of the brightest offensive minds in college football.

The other big story: the quarterbacks.

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts played the last three seasons at Alabama. He played high school football at Channelview and even played against UH quarterback, D'Eriq King when he was at Manvel.

Follow David Nuno on Facebook and Twitter.

SEE MORE: University of Houston football preparing for new era under Dana Holgorsen
EMBED More News Videos

The University of Houston is getting a jump start on the excitement of football season by offering a great deal on season tickets.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsoklahomauniversity of houstonfootballcollege football
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON
UH fraternity re-indicted over alleged hazing incident
UH's Holgorsen debuts vs. team he has yet to beat in 7 tries: OU
UH football ready for new chapter with Dana Holgorsen
$50M grant awarded to University of Houston by anonymous donor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3-year-old hit by car after sneaking out of home
Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old girl out of Pearland
VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian unleashes catastrophic damage in Bahamas
Gunman in deadly Midland-Odessa shooting identified
5 rescued, 34 missing after boat fire in southern California
BEER-TO-GO: New Texas laws going into effect on Sept. 1
Bill O'Brien confident in revamped Texans roster after trades
Show More
3 airfare myths that could be costing you
Field of Dreams celebrates 30 year history
Dinosaurs brought to life once again at Houston Zoo
Loose tire smashes through driver's windshield on Beltway 8
West Texas shooting victim kept asking about her baby: doctor
More TOP STORIES News