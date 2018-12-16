EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4906787" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> TEAM OF DESTINY? The Shadow Creek Sharks remain perfect in just their first year of football.

For two years the Shadow Creek Sharks played an independent schedule devoid of meaningful games, in preparation for their first UIL season.Now the Sharks are undefeated in their first real season of football and just one win away from a state championship.Established in 2016, Shadow Creek was just 'High School 3' before taking the name of the master planned community, Shadow Creek Ranch, where it resides.Initially, the school played anyone with a free spot on the schedule, including private schools and non-varsity opponents.Now at 15-0 and ranked 24th in the state, Shadow Creek will face their toughest test in their short history.The Highland Park Scots (15-0) will have all of Dallas behind them as they face the Sharks next weekend.The defending back-to-back state champions and holders of the most wins in Texas high school football history, Highland Park is the true definition of legacy.Formerly quarterbacked by the grandson of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Highland Park's newest gunslinger, Chandler Morris, must be stopped if the Sharks want to make history.Morris has 3,786 passing yards and 39 passing touchdowns on the season, in addition to another 18 rushing touchdowns. Morris also holds scholarship offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Kansas and SMU.For Shadow Creek, their hopes rely on the arm and legs of quarterback Jamarian George. The senior athlete ran for three touchdowns on just 10 carries as they Sharks defeated San Antonio Wagner, 41-24."We've come this far, so why not go win it all," George said after Saturday's win. "Nothing better than going 16-0."If Shadow Creek completes the undefeated season, they will be just the third school in history to win a state championship in their first year of varsity competition.