After starting the season with a statement win over the Katy Tigers, the undefeated North Shore Mustangs are one win away from their third state championship.North Shore's playoff run includes victories over powerhouses Katy, Cy-Fair, and on Saturday night, an impressive 51-10 win over Lake Travis.Led by running back Zach Evans, who's scored nine touchdowns over the last two weeks, the Mustangs high-flying offense knows they've yet to unlock their full potential.But waiting on the other side with home field advantage will be the Duncanville Panthers, who are ranked as the #1 team in Texas.Duncanville is led by quarterback Ja'Quinden Jackson, who logged four touchdowns in the Panthers upset win over Allen. In addition to an incredible offense, Duncanville's stout defense has only allowed double-digits to opponents three times all season."You just gotta put your big boy shoes on and get ready to roll," North Shore head coach Jon Kay said after Saturday's win. "You just know it's going to be another barn burner."