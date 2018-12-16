SPORTS

Undefeated North Shore Mustangs in line to capture third state championship

EMBED </>More Videos

The best two teams in the state clash for a chance to take home the 6A Division II title.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After starting the season with a statement win over the Katy Tigers, the undefeated North Shore Mustangs are one win away from their third state championship.

North Shore's playoff run includes victories over powerhouses Katy, Cy-Fair, and on Saturday night, an impressive 51-10 win over Lake Travis.

Led by running back Zach Evans, who's scored nine touchdowns over the last two weeks, the Mustangs high-flying offense knows they've yet to unlock their full potential.

But waiting on the other side with home field advantage will be the Duncanville Panthers, who are ranked as the #1 team in Texas.

Duncanville is led by quarterback Ja'Quinden Jackson, who logged four touchdowns in the Panthers upset win over Allen. In addition to an incredible offense, Duncanville's stout defense has only allowed double-digits to opponents three times all season.

"You just gotta put your big boy shoes on and get ready to roll," North Shore head coach Jon Kay said after Saturday's win. "You just know it's going to be another barn burner."

MORE NORTH SHORE MUSTANGS:
North Shore coaches helping shape lives of athletes on and off the field
EMBED More News Videos

North Shore coaches helping shape lives of young athletes

North Shore football player knows his mission is to help others
EMBED More News Videos

Winning a state championship with North Shore is a dream, but for Luke Chavanne, God's calling comes first.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportshigh school footballfootballHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Which player had the best sneakers of Week 9 in the NBA?
Harden has 2nd straight triple-double, Rockets top Grizzlies
Watson leads Texans to 29-22 comeback win over Darnold, Jets
Pearland Shadow Creek seeking state title in first year
More Sports
Top Stories
Man accused of setting house fire with family inside
Trainer seeks answers after K-9 officer dumped at animal shelter
Shakira faces tax fraud in a country she does not reside in
Couple working with Mattel on Barbie same-sex wedding set
Dog rescued after being thrown down trash chute
Son finds remains of father who died in 1961 in basement
Couple accused of 'waterboarding' 9-year-old daughter
HQ Trivia, Vine co-founder Colin Kroll dead at 35
Show More
Beware of this Netflix scam email
Purple Heart medal stolen from Valencia widow
How to see the 'Christmas comet' in the sky this weekend
Newlyweds take wedding guests to shop 'Toys For Tots'
Student's body found on roof of dormitory building
More News