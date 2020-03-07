Undefeated Houston Roughnecks host the Seattle Dragons

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The undefeated Houston Roughnecks are looking to keep the title today when they take on the Seattle Dragons at TDECU Stadium.You can see the game live on ABC13.The Seattle Dragons are currently tied with the Roughnecks 14-14 in the third quarter.The 4 and 0 Roughnecks are favored by 12.5 points with good reason.The Roughnecks are averaging 31 points a game while the Dragons have yet to score 20 points in a single game.Look for Roughnecks Quarterback P.J. Walker to have a big game throwing the ball, despite missing receiver Sammie Coates to a hamstring injury.Walker will look to get the ball to receiver Cam Phillips and running back Nick Holley. Phillips has thrown for 987 yards, 12 touchdowns with only two interceptions in the Roughnecks first four wins.