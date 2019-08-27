Sports

Holgorsen making UH debut vs. team he has yet to beat in 7 tries: OU

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "It's game week. Here we go."

Dana Holgorsen and the UH Cougars are gearing up for their season opener on Sept. 1 against Oklahoma, who brought in star QB Jalen Hurts from Alabama.

Holgorsen said Monday that he loves having a primetime game this early in the season. He said it can help give an idea of where the team is at and what adjustments need to be made.

"It gives everyone a little bit of extra motivation," Holgorsen said.

A couple of weeks ago, many bodies on the Cougars were banged up and needing treatment. Holgorsen said he is pleased with the recovery and that the overall health of the roster is in a good place.

"We're probably more healthy right now than we have been since I've been here," Holgorsen said, noting that he had 105 players for a mock game.

Because Holgorsen coached at West Virginia, he has experience playing against Oklahoma in Big 12 play. He said he has an idea of what to expect from the Sooners offensively and on special teams.

Click on the video above to watch Holgorsen's full media session.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonuniversity of houstonoklahomacollege football
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman who played dead while family was killed to take stand
Road rage possible motive in shooting that killed 1 man
2 children killed in Dayton, Ohio crash involving stolen police car
This is how much longer drive times are during back to school
'Humiliating': Homeowner cuffed after security false alarm
Man pleads guilty to hiding camera in United jet bathroom
Face of Army vet deported from US painted on Mexico border wall
Show More
Lori Loughlin, husband due in court for college admissions scandal
Friendswood ISD eliminates reporting class rank
Lizzo leads Houston takeover of MTV Video Music Awards
Teen battles leukemia alone in US while mother stuck in Mexico
Homeless man reunited with family he hasn't seen in 24 years
More TOP STORIES News