SPORTS

University of Houston provides update on Feritta Center

EMBED </>More Videos

Construction halted Monday at the Fertitta Center, where Cougars fans will soon get to tour the new digs. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The new Fertitta Center on the Coogs' campus is inching closer to completion. The University of Houston has provided a new update on the facility, with the installation of seats already underway.


The center, formerly known as the Hofheinz Pavilion, is being transformed into a modern-day sports venue, according to the university.


Although the exterior of the structure will be preserved, the rest of the building is completely renovated.

The center's renovations are expected to be complete in December.

The Cougars are coming off a NCAA Tournament run and are hoping to repeat that success next season. With the new facility, the team and Coog fans have a lot to be excited about.

EMBED More News Videos

Inside look at U of H's fertitta center

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsuniversity of houstoncollege basketballHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Ed Oliver poses for cover of Sports Illustrated Magazine
Texans ride around in slingshot motorcyles during day off
ESPN names Ed Oliver top player in college football
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
More Sports
Top Stories
Twisted new details in father's alleged killing of his 2 children
Missing Baytown police officer found dead near his home
Largest wildfire in California history is burning now
This is how you can work for Amazon - from home
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Research finds fecal bacteria in Guadalupe River
'Brady Bunch' house officially has a new owner
Sources: Fetus discovered by crew on plane at LaGuardia
Show More
Babies used to fight bullying
Man on the run who stabbed guard and rammed police car
Sex pills sold at Houston gas stations could put men in danger
AARP working to improve living facilities after shortcomings during Harvey
City leaders want Trump's star off Walk of Fame
More News