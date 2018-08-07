It won't be much longer now... #FertittaCenter is going to be amazing!



CALL 713-462-6647 to order your 2018-19 season tickets & JOIN US!#ForTheCity #GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/zuGTXq8ATB — Houston Men's Hoops 🏀 🐾 (@UHCougarMBK) August 7, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3207776" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Inside look at U of H's fertitta center

The new Fertitta Center on the Coogs' campus is inching closer to completion. The University of Houston has provided a new update on the facility, with the installation of seats already underway.The center, formerly known as the Hofheinz Pavilion, is being transformed into a modern-day sports venue, according to the university.Although the exterior of the structure will be preserved, the rest of the building is completely renovated.The center's renovations are expected to be complete in December.The Cougars are coming off a NCAA Tournament run and are hoping to repeat that success next season. With the new facility, the team and Coog fans have a lot to be excited about.