UH turns up 'Friday Night Lights' for new springtime tradition

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a football practice in the springtime, but new University of Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen insists that it's not a "spring game."

Holgorsen and his Cougars are launching a new springtime tradition - Friday Night Lights - for fans who want their football fix before their first game in August.

According to the coach, Friday's practice and scrimmage is just practice No. 13 of the offseason, which includes full pads and tackles.

The open practice at TDECU Stadium was scheduled to start at 7 p.m. but weather forced the team to move the event up.

Earlier in the evening, UH opened gates to sell limited edition bobbleheads featuring outgoing defensive star Ed Oliver.

