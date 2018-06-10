The University of Houston track program is back at home after an amazing podium finish at the outdoor championships.The program finished third overall and tied a school record set in 1959.A fall by Brian Barraza received nationwide attention. Barraza, who had a comfortable lead in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, had a devastating fall. His teammate, Cameron Burrell, had his back and dedicated his 100-meter win to Barraza."It means so much to me, you can't put that kind of thing into words," said Barraza. "Just knowing he won his national championship and he shared it with me, and made that moment my moment as well, because I did not get the moment I wanted. I think that is a testament to who he is as a person."