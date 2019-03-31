Sports

UH men's basketball team get hero's welcome after loss to Kentucky in Sweet 16

Fans show outpouring support to the Houston Cougs after loss against Kentucky.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of Houston's men's basketball team is back home!

Disappointed by the result, the team and fans are still proud of a great season.

The team received a hero's welcome when they returned to campus Saturday afternoon.

With 33 wins on the year and the Coogs first trip to the Sweet 16 in more than 30 years, UH did some remarkable things this season.

Kelvin Sampson took a team that was expected to finish fifth in the American Athletic Conference. He had them knocking on the door of the Elite Eight.

The 62-58 loss against Kentucky will sting for a while, but it was a good run.
