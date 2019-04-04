UH locks up Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson through 2025

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Kelvin Sampson's future will remain with the University of Houston.The school announced Thursday it has extended the contract with its men's basketball head coach through 2025. The new deal gives Sampson and the Cougars more opportunities to improve on this past season's NCAA tournament run, which saw UH nearly take down Kentucky in the Sweet Sixteen.Sampson landed with UH in 2014 after serving as an assistant coach with the Houston Rockets in the three season before that.Despite shaky results in his first three seasons, Sampson led Houston to just its second NCAA tournament berth since 1992. He then led the Cougars to a AAC regular season title in the following season.Sampson holds a 614-324 career record, including a Final Four with Oklahoma in 2002. He boasts 15 overall NCAA tournament appearances.Just before the Cougars' Sweet Sixteen matchup, Sampson pushed back at rumors that he had been looking elsewhere to coach after the season.