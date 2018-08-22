UH great Rob Gray Jr. gives back as a new Houston Rocket

Former University of Houston basketball great Rob Gray Jr. was making the rounds at a back to school drive Wednesday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.Gray teamed up with his friends from AJ's Barbershop and Glory Fitness. The event included free back-to-school haircuts and school clothing."I'm just trying to make a positive impact on the community," said Gray. "Some people are not as fortunate as others, so I just want to help send good grace, anyway I can."Gray's former UH teammate Damyean Dotson introduced him to Rock from AJ's Barbershop, and the two developed a great friendship."He is our barber for most guys on the team, but now I view him as an older role-model," said Dotson.With the NBA season fast approaching, Gray, now with the Rockets, will learn from three future hall of famers."Working out yesterday, getting some lessons from Chris Paul. It is surreal. I met (Carmelo Anthony) and (James) Harden. It is an amazing opportunity," Gray said.