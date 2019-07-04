UH Football to offer 7 home game tickets for $100

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We are 60 days out from UH and Oklahoma kicking off their college football season, and the university is getting a jump start on the excitement with a new marketing campaign.
It's called "Houston 713."
Ever since the university added Dana Holgorsen as the head coach, fans have eagerly been waiting for the season to begin.
"Dana Holgorsen and what he brings to the table, a history of winning, at the highest level," says Craig Jones, who is a member of the Board of Visitors at UH and the Power of Athletics Task Force. "To bring him in this year, the excitement level is just unbelievable."
The athletic department has asked the board to help with the new ticket campaign.
"This year, with the new 'Houston 713' ticket campaign, (it allows) us to reach out to our business associates and our social associates to try to enrich some support in the ticket campaign," Jones said.
The campaign is offering season tickets to seven home games for only $100.
You can ticket information through the UH website here, or by calling 713-GO-COOGS (713-462-6647).
