UH president among giant crowd of fans during electrifying first NCAA game

The cheering and dancing went on all night, and in the end, Houston defeated Georgia State 84 to 55.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All eyes were on the big screen Friday night as the University of Houston men's basketball took on Georgia State in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The university's president was among the giant watch party crowd, who gathered to watch their team in the Big Dance.

"The whole city is cheering on the Cougars, and you can see I don't have a voice. I lost it on March 6, and haven't regained it. I keep yelling and screaming," Renu Khator said.

The cheering and dancing went on all night, and in the end, Houston did not disappoint as they took down the Georgia State Panthers 84 to 55.

"This is what Cougars are and I am so happy," she said.

The Coogs will continue their dancing, as they gear up to play the winner between Iowa State and Ohio State on Sunday.

