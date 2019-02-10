SPORTS

UH Cougars move into first place in conference after defeating Cincinnati

Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson talks about his team's win over Cincinnati.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Sunday's battle between two top-25 teams came down to the end with the Houston Cougars defeating the Cincinnati Bearcats, 65-58.

With the win, Houston takes sole possession of first place in the American Athletic Conference with just seven games remaining.

Corey Davis Jr. and Dejon Jarreau led the way for the Coogs with 16 points each. Galen Robinson Jr. added in 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and one block.

Cincinnati head coach Mike Cronin talks to media after losing to Houston.



Winners of eight straight games, Houston now moves to 23-1 on the season.

Houston also managed to hold Cincinnati to 33 percent shooting on Sunday, making it the 14th time in 17 home games the Coogs have held an opponent to under 40 percent shooting.

Up next for the Cougars is a Valentine's Day showdown versus the 13-11 UConn Huskies.

