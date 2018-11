The Houston Cougars will be playing on the Texans' home field to kick off the 2019 season.The University of Houston Cougars will face the Washington State Cougars in the 2019 Advocare Texas Kickoff game at NRG Stadium.The game will be played Friday, Sept. 13 and will be broadcast on ESPN.Washington State beat Houston, 25-22, when they last faced off in the 1988 Aloha Bowl.The Cougars of Pullman, Washington, are currently ranked No. 7 in the national polls.