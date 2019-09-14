Sports

UH Cougars looking for big win against ranked opponent Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a matchup of the Cougars on Friday inside NRG Stadium.

The UH Cougars are 1-1 going into Friday's matchup against Washington State at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN, and it's already their second game against a ranked opponent.

Washington State is ranked No. 20 in the country, and they've been one of the top teams with Mike Leach at the helm.

Both teams are big fans of a pass-heavy offense, putting up big numbers each game. Washington State is averaging 58.5 PPG through the first two games.

Houston is averaging 34 PPG, led by senior QB D'Eriq King.

A win over a top 20 team would do wonders for Dana Holgorsen and the Cougars overall. This is only Holgorsen's third game as head coach of the program.
