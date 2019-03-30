Houston cougars fall to Kentucky 62-58 in Sweet 16 clash

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5225879" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "We went out swinging," said Breaon Brady after the Coogs' Sweet 16 clash.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5225883" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "I gave it all I had," said Houston's guard.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5225887" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston's forward Fabian White reacts to the heartbreaking loss against the University of Kentucky.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5225893" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> UH's Armoni Brooks reacts to Coogs' Sweet 16 defeat to Kentucky.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5225903" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Cougar's guard Corey Davis reacted to Sweet 16 clash against Kentucky.

Our season ends but our spirit soars! Go Coogs!! — Renu Khator (@UHpres) March 30, 2019

Hell of a run UH.

Congrats on an incredible season!! — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 30, 2019

Congratulations to @UHCougarMBK for an UH-Mazing season and taking us back to the #Sweet16, for the first time since 1984. We are proud of you, Houston is proud of you. Thank you for all you do #ForTheCity! pic.twitter.com/9LT3W27uJr — University of Houston (@UHouston) March 30, 2019

Proud of the great 2nd half effort by the Cougars. Although @UHCougarMBK fell short on the scoreboard, they didn’t fall short in their collective heart. Congratulations on a great season. Here’s to next year. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) March 30, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5225400" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fertitta Center gets set for UH's Sweet Sixteen party | Pooja Lodhia is at University of Houston

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KTRK) -- The University of Houston Cougars fought a nail-biting game against the Kentucky Wildcats but fell short, 62 to 58.The team started out strong but Kentucky fought back and was leading Houston 37-26 at halftime of their Midwest Region semifinal, with PJ Washington returning from injury to score 8 points and give the Wildcats a big advantage inside.ABC13 Eyewitness News caught the reaction Houstons players following the loss:Tyler Herro also has 8 points and has mostly shut down Houston's Corey Davis Jr., who has 5 points on 1-of-5 shooting after averaging 23.5 points in the Cougars' first two NCAA Tournament games.The Wildcats closed the half on an 8-2 spurt to build their lead. They're shooting 58.8 percent against the nation's top field-goal percentage defense.Reid Travis has 4 points and five rebounds to help the Wildcats to a 17-7 advantage on the boards.Galen Robinson has scored 8 for the Cougars.This was the team's first appearance in the Sweet 16 since 1984.