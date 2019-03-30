Houston cougars fall to Kentucky 62-58 in Sweet 16 clash

The team started out strong but Kentucky fought back and was leading Houston 37-26 at halftime of their Midwest Region semifinal, with PJ Washington returning from injury to score 8 points and give the Wildcats a big advantage inside.
ABC13 Eyewitness News caught the reaction Houstons players following the loss:
Tyler Herro also has 8 points and has mostly shut down Houston's Corey Davis Jr., who has 5 points on 1-of-5 shooting after averaging 23.5 points in the Cougars' first two NCAA Tournament games.
Our season ends but our spirit soars! Go Coogs!!— Renu Khator (@UHpres) March 30, 2019
Hell of a run UH.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 30, 2019
Congrats on an incredible season!!
Congratulations to @UHCougarMBK for an UH-Mazing season and taking us back to the #Sweet16, for the first time since 1984. We are proud of you, Houston is proud of you. Thank you for all you do #ForTheCity! pic.twitter.com/9LT3W27uJr— University of Houston (@UHouston) March 30, 2019
Proud of the great 2nd half effort by the Cougars. Although @UHCougarMBK fell short on the scoreboard, they didn’t fall short in their collective heart. Congratulations on a great season. Here’s to next year.— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) March 30, 2019
Sorry, #Coogs pic.twitter.com/yiITMAffjN— FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) March 30, 2019
The Wildcats closed the half on an 8-2 spurt to build their lead. They're shooting 58.8 percent against the nation's top field-goal percentage defense.
Reid Travis has 4 points and five rebounds to help the Wildcats to a 17-7 advantage on the boards.
Galen Robinson has scored 8 for the Cougars.
This was the team's first appearance in the Sweet 16 since 1984.
