Houston cougars fall to Kentucky 62-58 in Sweet 16 clash

UH's Sweet 16 clash ends in heartbreak.

By
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KTRK) -- The University of Houston Cougars fought a nail-biting game against the Kentucky Wildcats but fell short, 62 to 58.

The team started out strong but Kentucky fought back and was leading Houston 37-26 at halftime of their Midwest Region semifinal, with PJ Washington returning from injury to score 8 points and give the Wildcats a big advantage inside.

ABC13 Eyewitness News caught the reaction Houstons players following the loss:

Breaon Brady reacts to loss against Kentucky
"We went out swinging," said Breaon Brady after the Coogs' Sweet 16 clash.



Senior Galen Robinson wishes best for UH next year
"I gave it all I had," said Houston's guard.



Houston's forward Fabian White reacts to heartbreaking loss
Houston's forward Fabian White reacts to the heartbreaking loss against the University of Kentucky.



UH's Armoni Brooks reacts to Coogs loss in Sweet 16
UH's Armoni Brooks reacts to Coogs' Sweet 16 defeat to Kentucky.



UH's Corey Davis reacts to Sweet 16 clash
The Cougar's guard Corey Davis reacted to Sweet 16 clash against Kentucky.



Tyler Herro also has 8 points and has mostly shut down Houston's Corey Davis Jr., who has 5 points on 1-of-5 shooting after averaging 23.5 points in the Cougars' first two NCAA Tournament games.







The Wildcats closed the half on an 8-2 spurt to build their lead. They're shooting 58.8 percent against the nation's top field-goal percentage defense.

Reid Travis has 4 points and five rebounds to help the Wildcats to a 17-7 advantage on the boards.

Galen Robinson has scored 8 for the Cougars.

This was the team's first appearance in the Sweet 16 since 1984.

WATCH: Special guest pops up at Sweet Sixteen party inside Fertitta Center

Fertitta Center gets set for UH's Sweet Sixteen party | Pooja Lodhia is at University of Houston



The Associated Press contributed to this report.

