Houston Cougars take down Cincinnati to clinch conference championship

CINCINNATI, Ohio (KTRK) -- For the first time since 1984 and the days of Phi Slama Jama, the Houston Cougars are outright conference champions.
The Coogs clinched a share of the title after defeating the SMU Mustangs, but their 85-69 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats gave Houston their first American Athletic Conference basketball title.
It wasn't easy for the Cougars after trailing by eight in the first half, but a career-high 31 points for Corey Davis Jr. made it look easy for Houston.
Houston finishes the regular season with a 29-2 record, including 16-2 in conference.
Next up, the Coogs will take on the winner of South Florida versus Connecticut on Friday in the 2019 American Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Tournament.
