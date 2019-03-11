Sports

Houston Cougars take down Cincinnati to clinch conference championship

For the first time since the days of Phi Slama Jama, the Cougars are kings of their conference.

CINCINNATI, Ohio (KTRK) -- For the first time since 1984 and the days of Phi Slama Jama, the Houston Cougars are outright conference champions.

The Coogs clinched a share of the title after defeating the SMU Mustangs, but their 85-69 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats gave Houston their first American Athletic Conference basketball title.

It wasn't easy for the Cougars after trailing by eight in the first half, but a career-high 31 points for Corey Davis Jr. made it look easy for Houston.

Houston finishes the regular season with a 29-2 record, including 16-2 in conference.

Next up, the Coogs will take on the winner of South Florida versus Connecticut on Friday in the 2019 American Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Tournament.

