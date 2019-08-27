Sports

UH football making final preparations for prime-time season opener against Oklahoma

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "It's game week. Here we go."

Dana Holgorsen and the UH Cougars are gearing up for their season opener on Sept. 1 against Oklahoma, who brought in star QB Jalen Hurts from Alabama.

Holgorsen said Monday that he loves having a primetime game this early in the season. He said it can help give an idea of where the team is at and what adjustments need to be made.

"It gives everyone a little bit of extra motivation," Holgorsen said.

A couple of weeks ago, many bodies on the Cougars were banged up and needing treatment. Holgorsen said he is pleased with the recovery and that the overall health of the roster is in a good place.

"We're probably more healthy right now than we have been since I've been here," Holgorsen said, noting that he had 105 players for a mock game.

Because Holgorsen coached at West Virginia, he has experience playing against Oklahoma in Big 12 play. He said he has an idea of what to expect from the Sooners offensively and on special teams.

