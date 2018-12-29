It's no secret that it was not a good season for Houston Cougars head coach Major Applewhite.The Coogs finished 8-5 this season after getting embarrassed 70-14 by the Army Black Knights in the Armed Forces Bowl.The Cougars lost four out of their last five games and now Applewhite appears to be on the way out.UH sources tell ABC13 that there have been ongoing discussions about Applewhite's football future.The results haven't been there under Applewhite. In two season, he's just 15-11 as head coach, including 0-3 in bowl games.West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Dana Holgorsen has been mentioned as a candidate if Applewhite is fired, and was also mentioned as a candidate after Tom Herman left Houston for the Texas Longhorns.But anyone like Holgorsen, who was previously an offensive coordinator at Houston back in 2008, will mean a major upgrade in head coaching salary.Holgorsen makes $3.7 million per year at West Virginia, while Applewhite makes just $1.5 million per season.