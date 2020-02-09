UFC

UFC president Dana White labels Houston as a 'fight town'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- UFC 247 media day was filled with superstars, but none bigger than the UFC's light heavyweight champion, Jon "Bones" Jones.

Perhaps bigger than him in attendance was his boss, Dana White.

Meet the HPD officer who moonlights as an UFC fighter

White is very happy with the reception the UFC gets in Houston.

"We broke the record for the biggest gate ever at the Toyota Center, this weekend," said White. "For the people showing up for the first time, it is the greatest live sporting event you will ever see."

What was once considered a niche-sport, has become sports pop-culture at it's finest. "I say it every year, but each year we take it to another level," says White. "This year we are going to France to do our first ever fight in Paris."

As for athletes, the UFC has seen their share of Houston fighters. "Houston is actually a great fight town. It is a big sports town and they love fighting."

