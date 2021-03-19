UFC officially lands event in May at Houston's Toyota Center

The Las Vegas-based company announced its UFC 262 event will be held on Saturday, May 15 inside the Toyota Center, with tickets on sale April 2.
Neither UFC nor the Toyota Center have indicated whether the event, which will be headlined by a lightweight championship main event between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira, will have full or limited capacity. However, Dana White, UFC's president, expressed his firm desire to resume full crowds at future shows.
Fans interested in presale information can sign up for an email through the UFC's site.
The Houston date will mark the first UFC event not taking place in either the company's UFC Apex in Las Vegas, its "fight island" site in the United Arab Emirates or Jacksonville, Florida, during the course of the pandemic.
In fact, outside of January's UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi, the company hasn't welcomed fans since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Earlier this month, White said as soon as he heard Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had lifted COVID-19 restrictions - including a capacity limit for facilities - he started making calls to hold his events in the state.
"I'm ready to go," White said. "I told everybody when this opened up that I would be first and we would go first. And we will... If we could do it, we'd do it."
