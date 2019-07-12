Tyson Chandler signing one-year deal with Rockets

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Rockets have added another big man to the rotation. Tyson Chandler has agreed to sign with the Rockets on a one-year deal, according to reports.Chandler joins the Rockets just one day after the organization pulled off a blockbuster trade to land All-Star guard Russell Westbrook. There had been reports circulating in recent weeks that the Rockets were interested in signing the big man, especially with Nene opting out of his player option for the upcoming season.Veteran experience is a characteristic Chandler brings to the Rockets. He has deep playoff experience with the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks. Chandler was a defensive anchor for the Mavericks' 2011 championship team.Having a big man that knows his role makes the adjustment easier. Chandler will be an alley-oop threat with the second unit as he is going to be the backup to Clint Capela.His rebounding ability will help solve one of the Rockets' biggest flaws last season.This will be Chandler's eighth stop in the NBA, with some of his more notable tenures being with the Mavericks, New York Knicks and New Orleans Hornets.Chandler was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2012 and an All-Star in 2013.