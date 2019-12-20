Twins part of University of St. Thomas' hoops team's big start to season

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just like the hidden gem that University of St. Thomas has become for the Montrose neighborhood, the school's basketball team is a winner, and that all comes down to the family atmosphere built by fifth-year head coach Anthony Medina.
The 2019-2020 roster boasts all players but two who are homegrown talent, which creates a home crowd of family, friends and UST fans.
Medina's first recruiting class from also boasts seniors up and down the roster. Two of his players include identical twins Kennard and Lennard Robinson. Both are South Houston products who were the first in their family to go to college.
UST is also a breeding ground for success. Kennard will graduate with a communication degree. Lennard will earn one in business management.
