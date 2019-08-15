Sports

Twin vs. twin: Texans-Lions matchup pits AJ vs. CJ Moore

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There is nothing like a twin bond.

Even though Texans defensive back A.J. Moore isn't practicing because of an injury, he gets to see his twin brother C.J., who plays for the Lions.

C.J. is trying to earn a roster spot on the Lions.

"We have been dreaming about this all of our lives," C.J. said. "It finally happened, and it is a dream come true."

Sibling rivalries are always intense, but twin rivalries are on a different level.

"We are always competing. It can be shooting marbles, playing checkers, tic-tac-toe. We are always on the phone saying, 'I can beat you, I'm faster, I am stronger,'" C.J. said. "At the end of the day, we are still brothers."

A.J. blossomed on special teams last season for the Texans. He led the unit in tackles, and C.J.hopes to follow.

"He entered the league before me, because I was injured in college," says C.J.. "He definitely paved the way here with the Texans."
