PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

President Trump says NFL protesters should be suspended

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump is once again inserting himself into the culture war over protests by NFL athletes during the national anthem. (KGO-TV)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump is once again inserting himself into the culture war over protests by NFL athletes during the national anthem.

Trump tweeted on Friday that he "can't believe" the debate has reignited after The Associated Press reported on the Miami Dolphins formally telling players they could be punished for protesting on the field. The NFL and NFL Players Association said in a joint statement Thursday night they were halting enforcement of all anthem rules while they work out a solution.

Trump asks, "Isn't it in contract that players must stand at attention, hand on heart?"

RELATED: NFL players halt enforcement of National Anthem rules

No such requirement exists, but NFL owners voted in May to require players who wish to protest to remain in the locker room during "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Trump is proposing his own penalties, calling on Commissioner Roger Goodell to "take a stand."

Trump tweets: "First time kneeling, out for game. Second time kneeling, out for season/no pay!"

For more stories, photos, and video on President Donald Trump, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnational anthemnflu.s. & worldfootballPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpprotest
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
NFL, players halt enforcement of national anthem rules
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
President Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling
Trump balloon baby may be coming to the U.S.A.
More President Donald Trump
SPORTS
Keuchel takes no-hitter into 7th, Astros top Angels 3-1
Astros manager: Carlos Correa (back) wont be activated 'any time soon'
WHOA! Man breaks world skate vaulting record
D'Onta Foreman meets with fans as part of fatherhood event
More Sports
Top Stories
First responders describe effort to save doctor's life after shooting
Houston doctor shot to death remembered by peers and patients
Man killed in drive-by shooting in southeast Houston
Multiple agencies investigating toddler's death in daycare van
Deadly gunfight with 7 robbery suspects caught on camera
Cheap rides: City of Pasadena having vehicle auction
AstroWorld employees celebrate 50-year reunion Saturday
Winning numbers drawn for $433M Mega Millions jackpot
Show More
Target teacher discount on school supplies begins today
Roseanne defends Valerie Jarrett tweet on YouTube
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Galveston Island to host dog surfing competition
3-year-old who died in hot day care van identified
More News