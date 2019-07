Travis Scott releases more Astros hats after they sell out, go for up to $300 on eBay

The hats have SOLD OUT! 🤘 — Houston Astros (@astros) April 6, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Astros fans hoping to get their hands on a special edition New Era hat created by rapper Travis Scott better move fast if they still want to grab one. The rapper is now selling them on his site after they sold out in store and online on the New Era website.The $40 lid comes in three colors, navy, brown and black, and features three orange stars with "Wish You Were Here," the tagline that goes along with Scott's album "Astroworld."The brown style is sold out on Scott's website.A limited amount of hats went on sale Saturday at the Astros Team Store on 6th Street.Video shows a long line of fans crowding around the store, waiting to get the cap. Only fans with tickets were allowed to purchase it.It didn't take long for the coveted item to show up on eBay, where it's being offered for as much as $300 . Other listings are selling it for about half that price.Astros players are donning the new gear.And pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. also shared a photo showing off the caps, with Scott's music playing in the background.