FRIENDLY WAGER: Top cops wager in Battle of Texas game

Someone might have to shave their legs for this.

FREEPORT, Texas (KTRK) --
Friends become foes as the Houston Texans take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5.

Even police departments are getting involved in the festivities.

Chief Ray Garivey of the Freeport Police Department made a friendly wager with Constable David Thacker of Brazoria County Precinct 1's Office.

Garivey will root for his beloved Texans, while Thacker will support his Cowboys. The loser of their bet will be forced to stand out on Brazosport Boulevard with a sign supporting the winning team, while wearing a dress, wig and heels.

Confident in a win, Chief Garivey says the winner will be collecting on their wager Tuesday morning.
