SPORTS

Top 100 national football prospects coming out of Houston

Here's the top 10 national prospects coming out of Houston ranked by VYPE

HOUSTON, Texas --
Another year in the books and another bumper crop of national prospects coming out of Houston.

The Texas A&M Aggies signed five of VYPE's Top 10 prospects of 2019, while Oklahoma welcomes two.

This Top 10 is tremendously decorated. Kenyon Green could be considered the state's No. 1 recruit; Grant Gunnell is the all-time leading passer in Texas High School football history and one of Katy's most dominant running backs all complete their high school careers.

It will be interesting to see how these 10 assimilate to the college game and how quickly. They have left their legacy in Houston, so let's see where their paths take them from here.

For the full list of 100 prospects coming out of Houston visit our partners at VYPE.
More News