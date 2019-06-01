Texas A&M recruit transfers to Tomball HS football team

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- There is lots of excitement at Tomball High School surrounding the football team.The Cougars finished up spring workouts, and this season, they're hoping experience and a blue-chip transfer equal a deep playoff run. They know they have to improve on last year's 6-5 record.The Cougars were in high spirits at the VYPE photo shoot.Soon-to-be seniors Eric LaNeave and Tyler Marks have taken their leadership roles serious in teaching a couple young offensive lineman along this year. That experience should help give quarterback Hunter Dunn time to find his receivers.The biggest difference this season, and it will be noticeable, is the addition of 5-star Texas A&M commit and North Forest transfer Demond Demas. At North Forest, the future Aggie was unstoppable and caught for 2,500 yards and scored 37 touchdowns, playing 5 positions.One thing that stands out is Demas' choice of headgear - something he sported earlier this spring and recently came out of retirement -much to the chagrin of his quarterback.