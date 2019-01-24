SPORTS

HPD Chief Art Acevedo makes good on ALCS wager to send Boston PD Tex-Mex

EMBED </>More Videos

Police officials make friendly wager over Astros-Boston game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Boston Police Department commissioner is about to get served a healthy helping of Tex-Mex, courtesy of HPD Chief Art Acevedo.

It all stems from a wager Chief Acevedo made with Commissioner William Gross about the ALCS matchup between the Houston Astros and the Red Sox last October.

RELATED: Houston police chief Art Acevedo makes friendly wager with Boston's police commissioner over Astros-Boston game

The bet was that the loser would have to sport the winning team's hat and jersey for an entire day.

But the real kicker was that if Houston lost, Commissioner Gross would get some delicious Tex-Mex.

Well, it's time to pay the piper.

Chief Acevedo put on his chef's hat at Molina's Cantina and got to work cooking up the promised Tex-Mex.

"We're sending you cheese enchiladas, that's a staple, chicken and beef fajitas, mexican rice, refried beans, chips, salsa and chile con queso," said president and co-owner of Molina's Cantina, Ricardo Molina.

It sounds to us like Commissioner Gross is about to eat like a king!

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astrosu.s. & worldhouston police departmentBoston Red SoxHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Rockets' James Harden hits 30-point mark for 21st straight game
Schedule Alert: The tricky games in the NBA playoff race
James Harden scores career-best 61, Rockets edge Knicks 114-110
'Day-to-day' LeBron and the challenges of disclosing NBA injuries
More Sports
Top Stories
Dad who allegedly tried to run over school guard laughs in court
Texas City teen dies after being hit by train
Best 50 jobs in America for 2019
Man rode motorcycle inside home during bizarre SWAT standoff
St. Louis police officer killed during accidental shooting
Victim may have solved his own murder
YouTube star rescues parrot trapped in drain
3 members of family killed in crash on the way to church
Show More
What we know about Florida bank shooting suspect
James Harden scores career-best 61, Rockets edge Knicks 114-110
Superintendent accused of lying to get help for sick student
General Mills recalls some flour over salmonella concerns
Jayme Closs to get $25K reward from Jennie-O
More News