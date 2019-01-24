The Boston Police Department commissioner is about to get served a healthy helping of Tex-Mex, courtesy of HPD Chief Art Acevedo.It all stems from a wager Chief Acevedo made with Commissioner William Gross about the ALCS matchup between the Houston Astros and the Red Sox last October.The bet was that the loser would have to sport the winning team's hat and jersey for an entire day.But the real kicker was that if Houston lost, Commissioner Gross would get some delicious Tex-Mex.Well, it's time to pay the piper.Chief Acevedo put on his chef's hat at Molina's Cantina and got to work cooking up the promised Tex-Mex."We're sending you cheese enchiladas, that's a staple, chicken and beef fajitas, mexican rice, refried beans, chips, salsa and chile con queso," said president and co-owner of Molina's Cantina, Ricardo Molina.It sounds to us like Commissioner Gross is about to eat like a king!