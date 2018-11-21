SPORTS

It's a bet! Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson wager on The Match's first hole

Tiger Woods doubles Phil Mickelson's bet that he'll birdie the first hole in The Match on Friday.

The stakes are being raised on the one-on-one golf match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

During a news conference Tuesday ahead of The Match, Mickelson bet Woods $100,000 that he would birdie on the first hole.

"I'm willing to risk $100,000 that says I birdie the first hole. So that's how good I feel heading into this match. You don't have to take it, but I'm going to throw that out there," Mickelson said.

"So you think you can make birdie on the first hole," Woods said.

"I know I'm going to make birdie on the first hole," Mickelson replied.

"Double it," Woods said.

The Match is Friday in Las Vegas, and the winner-take-all purse is $9 million.
