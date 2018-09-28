SPORTS

LOVING RIVALS: Elsik and Hastings vice principals show love is everlasting, except on gameday

For the Synder's, their love is unbreakable...except on gamedays.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
They lead rival high schools, and just happen to have also fallen in love.

"We both taught chemistry," laughed Bryce Snyder. "That was the joke. There's chemistry in chemistry."

Bryce and his wife, Sadaf, met while teaching together at Elsik High School.

Sadaf is now the assistant principal over there.

And this year, Bryce is the assistant principal at the Hastings Ninth Grade Center.

"There was a lot of talk about loyalty and him being a traitor," laughed Sadaf.

Now each football game between the two rival schools is a battle that students joke will break up the couple.

