'NOT COOL': Klein ISD student jokingly written up for Red Sox shirt

A Klein ISD student put salt in the wounds of Astros fans after sporting her Red Sox shirt to school on Friday.

KLEIN, Texas (KTRK) --
A Klein High School student decided to pour some salt in the wounds of Houston Astros fans on Friday.

The student came to school sporting a Boston Red Sox shirt the day after the 'Stros were eliminated by the Sox in Game 5 of the ALCS.

Klein teacher Ms. Stewart, with the help of Principal Haddox, jokingly disciplined the student with an inappropriate dress code write up.



The student's punishments included evil eye and a parent contact, who was listed as Astros manager, A.J. Hinch.

Luckily it was all in good fun with the violation note serving as a souvenir.
