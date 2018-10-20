There is healing power in humor! After an upsetting end to the @astros 2018 season last night, a dear stdt enters class wearing red! So naturally I (jokingly) dress coded her & sent her to the Principal! Stdt loved it! TY @JessicaHaddox for playing along!#NeverSettle #wellbeback pic.twitter.com/KMm3ewnvnT — Ms. Stewart (@nstewartKHS17) October 19, 2018

A Klein High School student decided to pour some salt in the wounds of Houston Astros fans on Friday.The student came to school sporting a Boston Red Sox shirt the day after the 'Stros were eliminated by the Sox in Game 5 of the ALCS.Klein teacher Ms. Stewart, with the help of Principal Haddox, jokingly disciplined the student with an inappropriate dress code write up.The student's punishments included evil eye and a parent contact, who was listed as Astros manager, A.J. Hinch.Luckily it was all in good fun with the violation note serving as a souvenir.