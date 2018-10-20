KLEIN, Texas (KTRK) --A Klein High School student decided to pour some salt in the wounds of Houston Astros fans on Friday.
The student came to school sporting a Boston Red Sox shirt the day after the 'Stros were eliminated by the Sox in Game 5 of the ALCS.
Klein teacher Ms. Stewart, with the help of Principal Haddox, jokingly disciplined the student with an inappropriate dress code write up.
There is healing power in humor! After an upsetting end to the @astros 2018 season last night, a dear stdt enters class wearing red! So naturally I (jokingly) dress coded her & sent her to the Principal! Stdt loved it! TY @JessicaHaddox for playing along!#NeverSettle #wellbeback pic.twitter.com/KMm3ewnvnT— Ms. Stewart (@nstewartKHS17) October 19, 2018
The student's punishments included evil eye and a parent contact, who was listed as Astros manager, A.J. Hinch.
Luckily it was all in good fun with the violation note serving as a souvenir.