This man has the last perfect March Madness bracket

Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 26, 2019.

There is only one perfect NCAA Tournament bracket left across all major online bracket games.

And its creator, 40-year-old Gregg Nigl of Ohio, didn't even realize he still had a perfect bracket.

"It's really unbelievable. I didn't expect this at all. It was the fourth bracket I filled out. I almost didn't fill it out. It's kind of a fluke," Nigl said.

Nigl, a neuropsychologist, has accurately predicted the outcome of all 48 games so far in this year's online bracket challenge.

This is the only bracket to ever enter the Sweet 16 unblemished in the five years the NCAA began tracking online brackets from including our its own site, ESPN, CBS, Yahoo, Fox, and Sports Illustrated.

Nigl has Gonzaga winning the tournament over Kentucky.

What his secret?

"You can't watch every college game so you got to watch some bracketology and go with the teams that you like," Nigl said.

We will see if his winning streak continues with Thursday's games.
